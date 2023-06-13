Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Short Interest Update

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,500 shares, an increase of 1,435.0% from the May 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 31.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Onfolio in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Onfolio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onfolio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onfolio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Onfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Onfolio Price Performance

ONFO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 145,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,997. Onfolio has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 313.89% and a negative return on equity of 22,694.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

About Onfolio

(Get Rating)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.