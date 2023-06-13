ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.8% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,539. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.