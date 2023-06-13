Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONBPO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 6,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.