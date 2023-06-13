Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,589 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti comprises approximately 12.4% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,119,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,326,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,662,000. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:AU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.40. 1,744,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,462. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

