NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,809 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $42,182,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 402,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,299,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.