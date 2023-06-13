NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $394.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.21 billion, a PE ratio of 205.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $419.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

