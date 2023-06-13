Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 720.7% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ NUWE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.26.
Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($5.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 195.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.
