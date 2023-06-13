Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 720.7% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nuwellis Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NUWE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($5.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 195.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuwellis

About Nuwellis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Featured Stories

