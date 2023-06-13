Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 10,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,650. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

