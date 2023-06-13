Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 7,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,253. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPI. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 34,121 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

