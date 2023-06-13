Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 46,005 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.