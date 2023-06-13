Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NMZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 29,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $579,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 105,886 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 95.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

