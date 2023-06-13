Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE NMCO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,153. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

