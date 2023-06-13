Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 26,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.