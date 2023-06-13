Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 24,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,877. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Get Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 167,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 775,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 692,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the period.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.