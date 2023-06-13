Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,532. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Stories

