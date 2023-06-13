Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI) Short Interest Down 56.4% in May

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nubia Brand International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Nubia Brand International by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Nubia Brand International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nubia Brand International alerts:

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUBI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 24,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,516. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Nubia Brand International has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nubia Brand International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubia Brand International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.