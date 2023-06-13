NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

NorthWestern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. NorthWestern has a payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

