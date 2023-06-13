Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 9.4% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after buying an additional 863,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,969,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $493,237,000 after buying an additional 932,763 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:UBER opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
