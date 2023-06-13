Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,873 shares during the quarter. Enviva comprises 2.2% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

EVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

EVA stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 5,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $114,772.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $114,772.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,305.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 227,000 shares of company stock worth $2,131,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

