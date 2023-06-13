Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nordic American Tankers has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $772.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

