NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Short Interest Update

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut NKT A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRKBF remained flat at 49.43 during trading on Monday. NKT A/S has a one year low of 49.39 and a one year high of 49.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of 46.22.

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Solutions, Applications, and Service & Accessories segments. The company offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore AC and DC, city, and dynamic cables; medium voltage and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

