Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Niterra Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NGKSY remained flat at $9.33 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. Niterra has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.48.
About Niterra
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niterra (NGKSY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Niterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.