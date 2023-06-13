Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Niterra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGKSY remained flat at $9.33 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. Niterra has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

About Niterra

Niterra Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, technical ceramics, and related products for internal combustion engines. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Technical Ceramics, and Others. The Automotive segment deals with the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, glow plugs, automotive sensors, ceramic engine parts, and other automotive components.

