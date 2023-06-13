Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.43

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHYGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

