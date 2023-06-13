Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.99

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1114449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Nintendo by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Nintendo by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nintendo by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

