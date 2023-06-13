NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Up 8%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 525,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,898,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

