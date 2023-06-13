NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at 11.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 11.49. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 9.14 and a 12-month high of 17.93.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 11.78 per share, for a total transaction of 147,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of 10.13 per share, with a total value of 35,910.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 273,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,765,996.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 11.78 per share, with a total value of 147,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,639 shares of company stock worth $192,116 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 55,643 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth $882,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth $352,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.