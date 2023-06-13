Nexo (NEXO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.74 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. Nexo has a total market cap of $346.41 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Nexo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

