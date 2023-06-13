Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.0 days.

Nexans Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NXPRF remained flat at $77.90 during trading on Tuesday. Nexans has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $101.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Nexans from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA engages in the design and manufacture of cable systems and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Usages, Telecom and Data, and Industry and Solutions. The Power Generation and Transmission segment provides high-voltage cables and services for the connection of offshore wind farms to lands, short or long distance and transnational lands and submarine interconnection projects.

Featured Stories

