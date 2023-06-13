Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NRO stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO)
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
- DarioHealth is an AI-Powered Digital Therapeutics Play
- Can Warner Brothers Discovery Recover from the WGA Strike?
- Novartis Stock Screams Value After Chinook Therapeutics Buyout
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.