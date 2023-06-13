Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 68.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 142,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

