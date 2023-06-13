NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.66. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.