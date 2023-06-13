Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 380,445 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.19% of Netflix worth $278,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $423.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,955,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,926. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $425.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

