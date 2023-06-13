Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by JAT Capital Mgmt LP

JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 397.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 3.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $423.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $425.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.73. The company has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. New Street Research upped their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.86.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.