NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Trimmed by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,728 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of NetEase worth $41,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NetEase Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NTES traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 552,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,468. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.