Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.07. 244,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.84. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $102.78 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 14.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Nestlé by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nestlé

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

