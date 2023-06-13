Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTOIY. UBS Group raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NTOIY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.11. 39,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,380. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39.

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

Neste Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2322 per share. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

(Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

