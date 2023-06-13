Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 179.3% in May

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Neometals Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS RRSSF traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.50. Neometals has a 12-month low of 0.34 and a 12-month high of 1.12.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.