Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBLY. TD Securities cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$18.50 on Friday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$18.25 and a 52 week high of C$25.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The stock has a market cap of C$825.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

