NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 19% Lower This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $50.45 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00004653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 915,596,442 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 915,596,442 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.19333039 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $54,211,443.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

