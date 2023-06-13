Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.36

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 90890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Navient Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navient by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 114,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

