Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$440,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

