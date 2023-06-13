Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 2.5 %

NAII opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

