Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 63,126 Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,126 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.30% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
