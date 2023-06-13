Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 25,856 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,856 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment comprises about 1.1% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDEN opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

