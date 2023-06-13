Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 203,811 Shares of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,811 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 6.16% of IDW Media worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in IDW Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

IDW Media Stock Performance

NYSE IDW opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

