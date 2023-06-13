Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases 900,524 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,524 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 206,435 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

AGLE stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.