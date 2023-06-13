Nantahala Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 26,770 shares during the period. Pathward Financial accounts for approximately 3.6% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.72% of Pathward Financial worth $56,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASH. StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also

