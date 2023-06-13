Nantahala Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,268 shares during the quarter. MediaAlpha makes up approximately 0.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of MediaAlpha worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,667,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after purchasing an additional 395,302 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,515,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 133,920 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

