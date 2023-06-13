Nantahala Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 162,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 3.76% of Disc Medicine Opco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $4,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

IRON stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRON shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.