Nantahala Capital Management LLC Buys 2,789,735 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 736.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789,735 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.09% of Bioventus worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bioventus by 267.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bioventus by 255.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Bartholdson acquired 178,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $372,315.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,909,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bioventus news, Director William A. Hawkins bought 44,000 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $118,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,310 shares in the company, valued at $377,433.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 178,998 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $372,315.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,909,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,002.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,484,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,075 and sold 19,436 shares valued at $26,951. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bioventus Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

BVS opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.23.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 55.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $125.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.