Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Medifast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Medifast by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MED. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

